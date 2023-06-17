 Skip navigation
MLBSt. Louis CardinalsJack Martinez

Jack
Martinez

Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties
St. Louis also sent cash to Boston as part of the deal.
Alex Bregman reportedly signs with Cubs for five years, $175 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Cubs to sign Alex Bregman for $175 million, Blue Jays land Kazuma Okamoto
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Edward Cabrera traded to Cubs; Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto find MLB homes
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings