Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
MLB
Jared Koenig
Jared
Koenig
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jared Koenig
MLB
Starting Pitcher
#46
Padres re-sign Jared Koenig to minors contract
Jared Koenig
MLB
Starting Pitcher
#46
Padres release Jared Koenig on Saturday
Jared Koenig
MLB
Starting Pitcher
#46
Padres ink Jared Koenig to minor league contract
Jared Koenig
MLB
Starting Pitcher
#46
A’s non-tender LHP Koenig
Jared Koenig
MLB
Starting Pitcher
#46
Athletics recall Jared Koenig from Triple-A Friday
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
Rob Manfred suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
Mets’ Drew Smith suspended 10 games for banned sticky stuff during Subway Series
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs. Yankees for illegal substance
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
Daniel Murphy takes next step in comeback bid, joins Angels on minor league deal
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
Close Ad