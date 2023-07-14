Skip navigation
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Jeferson Quero
JQ
Jeferson
Quero
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mick Abel
PHI
Starting Pitcher
#74
Mick Abel starting ’23 All-Star Futures Game for NL
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
