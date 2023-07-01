 Skip navigation
Top News

Trending Teams

Top News

Trending Teams

MLBJose Iglesias

Jose
Iglesias

St. Louis Cardinals v Colorado Rockies
Rodgers, McMahon go deep, Rockies top Goldschmidt, Cards 8-6
Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break.
  • Jose Iglesias Rockies.jpg
    Jose Iglesias
    Shortstop #13
    Jose Iglesias opts out of contract with Padres
  • Jose Iglesias Rockies.jpg
    Jose Iglesias
    Shortstop #13
    Padres re-sign José Iglesias to minors contract
  • Jose Iglesias Rockies.jpg
    Jose Iglesias
    Shortstop #13
    José Iglesias opts out of minors deal with Padres
  • Jose Iglesias Rockies.jpg
    Jose Iglesias
    Shortstop #13
    Padres bring in José Iglesias on minor league deal
  • Jose Iglesias Rockies.jpg
    Jose Iglesias
    Shortstop #13
    José Iglesias opts out of contract with Marlins