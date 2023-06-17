 Skip navigation
nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jose Vasquez

Jose
Vasquez

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals
Dodgers acquire pitcher Jose Vasquez from Twins for catcher Diego Cartaya
Cartaya played 93 games at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. The 23-year-old Venezuelan had 66 home runs and 235 RBIs in 363 minor league games for the Dodgers.
