How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jose Vasquez
JV
Jose
Vasquez
Dodgers acquire pitcher Jose Vasquez from Twins for catcher Diego Cartaya
Cartaya played 93 games at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. The 23-year-old Venezuelan had 66 home runs and 235 RBIs in 363 minor league games for the Dodgers.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jose Vasquez
LAD
Starting Pitcher
Dodgers acquire RHP Vasquez from Twins
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Michael King
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Left-hander Caleb Ferguson agrees to one-year, $3 million deal with Pirates pending physical
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Giants sign Justin Verlander: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook for future Hall of Famer
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Dodgers trade Gavin Lux to Reds after signing South Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
