MLB
MLB
Mark Kolozsvary
Mark
Kolozsvary
Orioles option LHP Bruce Zimmermann to minors
The Baltimore Orioles have optioned left-handers Bruce Zimmermann and Nick Vespi and reassigned infielder Lewin Díaz, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez and catcher Mark Kolozsvary to minor league camp.
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Mark Kolozsvary
Catcher
#49
Twins ink C Mark Kolozsvary to minors contract
Mark Kolozsvary
Catcher
#49
Mark Kolozsvary elects to become free agent Friday
Mark Kolozsvary
Catcher
#49
Orioles designate Mark Kolozsvary for assignment
Mark Kolozsvary
Catcher
#49
Orioles send down C Kolozsvary
Mark Kolozsvary
Catcher
#49
Orioles select contract of Mark Kolozsvary Tuesday
Close Ad