 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Collier scores 32 in return from 7-game absence, Lynx beat short-handed Fever
Tennis: US Open
Medvedev’s US Open match delayed by booing fans after photographer enters the court
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Carr hopes to add to family’s football legacy after winning starting QB job at No. 6 Notre Dame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Collier scores 32 in return from 7-game absence, Lynx beat short-handed Fever
Tennis: US Open
Medvedev’s US Open match delayed by booing fans after photographer enters the court
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Carr hopes to add to family’s football legacy after winning starting QB job at No. 6 Notre Dame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBColorado RockiesMcCade Brown

McCade
Brown

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female umpire, back in big leagues working Pirates-Rockies series
Pawol was at second base for Friday night’s series opener as part of a four-person crew that includes crew chief Ron Kulpa, Alex Tosi and Manny Gonzalez.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Josh Lowe, Jose A. Ferrer and Daulton Varsho
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the outstanding options for the week of August 25
Rockies at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 22
Dodgers at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21