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Paige Bueckers scores season-high 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70
Associated Press
,
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Svechnikov, Aho strike as Hurricanes top Golden Knights 4-2 to move within a win of the Stanley Cup
Associated Press
,
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Ohtani homers, leaves game with left knee inflammation in Dodgers’ 8-6 win over Pirates
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HLs: Bueckers puts up 31 points in Wings win
HLs: Stewart and Sabally power Liberty over Dream
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Mariners vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 11
Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Preview for June 11
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Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader off to strong start in return from injury
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Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Joe Mack has changed the Marlins, Jose Ramirez keeps running
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MLB Notebook: Jacob Misiorowski has arrived, Tarik Skubal’s miracle surgery, and more
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Mariners vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10
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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott, Jordan Lawlar and Braden Montgomery
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MLB’s hitters are struggling to thrive after 35 in the age of analytics and increased velocity
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