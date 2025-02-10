 Skip navigation
1B/OF Connor Joe signs 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres

  
Published February 9, 2025 09:52 PM
SAN DIEGO — Connor Joe is going home, signing a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

Joe hit .228 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 123 games for Pittsburgh last year. The San Diego native played his college ball for the University of San Diego.

The 32-year-old Joe has made big league starts at first base, right field and left.

The Padres announced the deal on Saturday.

Joe is a .242 hitter with 35 homers and 141 RBIs in 438 career games, also playing for San Francisco and Colorado. He made his major league debut with the Giants in 2019.