2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners

MLB teams are already shifting their attention to how they can improve going into 2026, but before we look ahead, it’s time to celebrate some of the amazing seasons we just witnessed.

After members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) submitted their ballots last month, individual hardware is about to be handed out for the National and American Leagues in recognition of accomplishments during the 2025 MLB regular season.

The American League features an intriguing MVP showdown pitting Cal Raleigh‘s historic season against Aaron Judge‘s continued brilliance. In the National League, Shohei Ohtani remains the obvious favorite, but can anyone challenge him? Will Paul Skenes be a unanimous Cy Young Award winner, and can Tarik Skubal repeat? Nick Kurtz is likely a runaway winner for AL Rookie of the Year, but things are tighter in the National League, with Cubs right-hander Cade Horton and Braves catcher Blake Baldwin in the mix.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Most Valuable Player Award, the Cy Young Award, the Rookie of the Year Award, and the Manager of the Year Award.

▶ What is the MLB Awards schedule?

The announcements of the winners for the National League and American League breaks down as follows:

Monday, November 10: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards



Tuesday, November 11: Manager of the Year Awards



Wednesday, November 12: Cy Young Awards



Thursday, November 13: MVP Awards

▶ Who are the finalists for the 2025 MLB Awards?

AL MVP Award finalists

Aaron Judge (Yankees), Cal Raleigh (Mariners), José Ramírez (Guardians)

NL MVP Award finalists

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Juan Soto (Mets)

AL Cy Young Award finalists

Tarik Skubal (Tigers), Hunter Brown (Astros), Garrett Crochet (Red Sox)

NL Cy Young Award finalists

Cristopher Sánchez (Phillies), Paul Skenes (Pirates), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)

AL Rookie of the Year finalists

Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Roman Anthony (Red Sox), Jacob Wilson (Athletics)

NL Rookie of the Year finalists

Drake Baldwin (Braves), Cade Horton (Cubs), Caleb Durbin (Brewers)

AL Manager of the Year finalists

Dan Wilson (Mariners), John Schneider (Blue Jays), Stephen Vogt (Guardians)

NL Manager of the Year finalists

Pat Murphy (Brewers), Terry Francona (Reds), Rob Thomson (Phillies)

▶ Who votes for the MLB Awards?

The awards are voted on by Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) members. The BBWAA consists of writers who cover MLB in a variety of capacities, ranging from national to local beat writers.

The deadline for voting was the day after the regular season, so postseason performance does not have an impact on the results.

▶ Where can I watch the MLB Awards announcements?

All of the award announcements will be broadcast next week on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.

After the announcements are made, full results (including those who opted to make their ballots public) can be found at BBWAA.com.

▶ Who are the past MLB Award winners?

National League MVP

2024 - Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers

2023 - Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves

2022 - Paul Goldschmidt 1B, Cardinals

2021 - Bryce Harper OF, Phillies

2020 - Freddie Freeman 1B, Braves

2019 - Cody Bellinger OF, Dodgers

American League MVP

2024 - Aaron Judge OF, Yankees

2023 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels

2022 - Aaron Judge OF, Yankees

2021 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels

2020 - José Abreu 1B, White Sox

2019 - Mike Trout OF, Angels

National League Cy Young Award

2024 - Chris Sale SP, Braves

2023 - Blake Snell SP, Padres

2022 - Sandy Alcantara SP, Marlins

2021 - Corbin Burnes SP, Brewers

2020 - Trevor Bauer SP, Reds

2019 - Jacob deGrom SP, Mets

American League Cy Young Award

2024 - Tarik Skubal SP, Tigers

2023 - Gerrit Cole SP, Yankees

2022 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros

2021 - Robbie Ray SP, Blue Jays

2020 - Shane Bieber SP, Cleveland

2019 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros

National League Rookie of the Year

2024 - Paul Skenes SP, Pirates

2023 - Corbin Carroll OF, Diamondbacks

2022 - Michael Harris II OF, Braves

2021 - Jonathan India 2B, Reds

2020 - Devin Williams RP, Brewers

2019 - Pete Alonso 1B, Mets

American League Rookie of the Year

2024 - Luis Gíl SP, Yankees

2023 - Gunnar Henderson INF, Orioles

2022 - Julio Rodriguez OF, Mariners

2021 - Randy Arozarena OF, Rays

2020 - Kyle Lewis OF, Mariners

2019 - Yordan Alvarez OF, Astros

National League Manager of the Year

2024 - Pat Murphy, Brewers

2023 - Skip Schumaker, Marlins

2022 - Buck Showalter, Mets

2021 - Gabe Kapler, Giants

2020 - Don Mattingly, Marlins

2019 - Mike Shildt, Cardinals

American League Manager of the Year

2024 - Stephen Vogt, Guardians

2023 - Brandon Hyde, Orioles

2022 - Terry Francona, Cleveland

2021 - Kevin Cash, Rays

2020 - Kevin Cash, Rays

2019 - Rocco Baldelli, Twins

