2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
MLB teams are already shifting their attention to how they can improve going into 2026, but before we look ahead, it’s time to celebrate some of the amazing seasons we just witnessed.
After members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) submitted their ballots last month, individual hardware is about to be handed out for the National and American Leagues in recognition of accomplishments during the 2025 MLB regular season.
The American League features an intriguing MVP showdown pitting Cal Raleigh‘s historic season against Aaron Judge‘s continued brilliance. In the National League, Shohei Ohtani remains the obvious favorite, but can anyone challenge him? Will Paul Skenes be a unanimous Cy Young Award winner, and can Tarik Skubal repeat? Nick Kurtz is likely a runaway winner for AL Rookie of the Year, but things are tighter in the National League, with Cubs right-hander Cade Horton and Braves catcher Blake Baldwin in the mix.
Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Most Valuable Player Award, the Cy Young Award, the Rookie of the Year Award, and the Manager of the Year Award.
▶ What is the MLB Awards schedule?
The announcements of the winners for the National League and American League breaks down as follows:
- Monday, November 10: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards
- Tuesday, November 11: Manager of the Year Awards
- Wednesday, November 12: Cy Young Awards
- Thursday, November 13: MVP Awards
▶ Who are the finalists for the 2025 MLB Awards?
AL MVP Award finalists
Aaron Judge (Yankees), Cal Raleigh (Mariners), José Ramírez (Guardians)
NL MVP Award finalists
Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Juan Soto (Mets)
AL Cy Young Award finalists
Tarik Skubal (Tigers), Hunter Brown (Astros), Garrett Crochet (Red Sox)
NL Cy Young Award finalists
Cristopher Sánchez (Phillies), Paul Skenes (Pirates), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)
AL Rookie of the Year finalists
Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Roman Anthony (Red Sox), Jacob Wilson (Athletics)
NL Rookie of the Year finalists
Drake Baldwin (Braves), Cade Horton (Cubs), Caleb Durbin (Brewers)
AL Manager of the Year finalists
Dan Wilson (Mariners), John Schneider (Blue Jays), Stephen Vogt (Guardians)
NL Manager of the Year finalists
Pat Murphy (Brewers), Terry Francona (Reds), Rob Thomson (Phillies)
▶ Who votes for the MLB Awards?
The awards are voted on by Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) members. The BBWAA consists of writers who cover MLB in a variety of capacities, ranging from national to local beat writers.
The deadline for voting was the day after the regular season, so postseason performance does not have an impact on the results.
▶ Where can I watch the MLB Awards announcements?
All of the award announcements will be broadcast next week on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.
After the announcements are made, full results (including those who opted to make their ballots public) can be found at BBWAA.com.
▶ Who are the past MLB Award winners?
National League MVP
2024 - Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers
2023 - Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves
2022 - Paul Goldschmidt 1B, Cardinals
2021 - Bryce Harper OF, Phillies
2020 - Freddie Freeman 1B, Braves
2019 - Cody Bellinger OF, Dodgers
American League MVP
2024 - Aaron Judge OF, Yankees
2023 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels
2022 - Aaron Judge OF, Yankees
2021 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels
2020 - José Abreu 1B, White Sox
2019 - Mike Trout OF, Angels
National League Cy Young Award
2024 - Chris Sale SP, Braves
2023 - Blake Snell SP, Padres
2022 - Sandy Alcantara SP, Marlins
2021 - Corbin Burnes SP, Brewers
2020 - Trevor Bauer SP, Reds
2019 - Jacob deGrom SP, Mets
American League Cy Young Award
2024 - Tarik Skubal SP, Tigers
2023 - Gerrit Cole SP, Yankees
2022 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros
2021 - Robbie Ray SP, Blue Jays
2020 - Shane Bieber SP, Cleveland
2019 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros
National League Rookie of the Year
2024 - Paul Skenes SP, Pirates
2023 - Corbin Carroll OF, Diamondbacks
2022 - Michael Harris II OF, Braves
2021 - Jonathan India 2B, Reds
2020 - Devin Williams RP, Brewers
2019 - Pete Alonso 1B, Mets
American League Rookie of the Year
2024 - Luis Gíl SP, Yankees
2023 - Gunnar Henderson INF, Orioles
2022 - Julio Rodriguez OF, Mariners
2021 - Randy Arozarena OF, Rays
2020 - Kyle Lewis OF, Mariners
2019 - Yordan Alvarez OF, Astros
National League Manager of the Year
2024 - Pat Murphy, Brewers
2023 - Skip Schumaker, Marlins
2022 - Buck Showalter, Mets
2021 - Gabe Kapler, Giants
2020 - Don Mattingly, Marlins
2019 - Mike Shildt, Cardinals
American League Manager of the Year
2024 - Stephen Vogt, Guardians
2023 - Brandon Hyde, Orioles
2022 - Terry Francona, Cleveland
2021 - Kevin Cash, Rays
2020 - Kevin Cash, Rays
2019 - Rocco Baldelli, Twins