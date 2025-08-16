 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Three
Robert MacIntyre closes with 40-foot birdie to lead Scottie Scheffler by four at BMW Championship
2025 U.S. Amateur
Teens Jackson Herrington, Mason Howell advance to U.S. Amateur final
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round
BMW Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Three
Robert MacIntyre closes with 40-foot birdie to lead Scottie Scheffler by four at BMW Championship
2025 U.S. Amateur
Teens Jackson Herrington, Mason Howell advance to U.S. Amateur final
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round
BMW Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Astros’ Hader hopes to pitch in 2025, likely in postseason, after going on IL with shoulder issue

  
Published August 16, 2025 05:39 PM
Scoop up Astros' Javier following return to mound
August 12, 2025 03:26 PM
Following Cristian Javier's return to the mound, Eric Samulski shares what fantasy managers can expect from the Astros' starter moving forward, including why he can overcome command issues to reemerge as an asset.

HOUSTON (AP) Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader said he hopes to pitch again in 2025, even if it means in the postseason, after being shut down because of a left shoulder issue.

Hader will not throw for three weeks after being diagnosed with a left capsule shoulder strain on Friday. He will fill that time with rest and strengthening exercises and be re-evaluated to see if he can resume a throwing program.

“We’ll see how my body recovers and how it’s taking on rehab,” Hader said. “Right now for me, I’m trying to get as strong as I can for these next three weeks and see where I go from there.”

Hader said he would need a ramp-up period of about three weeks in order to pitch in games, which would likely rule him out the remainder of the regular. But, the six-time All-Star hopes to return in the postseason for the Astros, who entered Saturday leading the American League West by a half-game over Seattle.

“Obviously, I would love to be part of a playoff push, but realistically, I’m thinking about longevity,” Hader said. “If I can get these three weeks, get healthy and start moving into a direction where I can start throwing, yeah I would be definitely optimistic.”

Hader was placed on the injured list for the first time in his nine-year career on Monday after he felt something in his shoulder he hadn’t felt before while throwing in training.

“That’s when I kind of threw up the caution signs and wanted to kind of look in deeper and kind of see what was really going on,” Hader said.

In his second year with the Astros, Hader is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and is fifth with 28 saves in 48 appearances this season.