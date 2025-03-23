Astros release outfielder Ben Gamel, left-hander Jalen Beeks prior to regular season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Lindsey Vonn makes first podium of Alpine skiing comeback: ‘I proved everyone wrong’
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs five-year, $48 million contract with Cleveland Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Lindsey Vonn makes first podium of Alpine skiing comeback: ‘I proved everyone wrong’
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs five-year, $48 million contract with Cleveland Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Astros release outfielder Ben Gamel, left-hander Jalen Beeks prior to regular season

  
Published March 23, 2025 01:20 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Houston Astros released outfielder Ben Gamel and left-hander Jalen Beeks on Saturday.

The move with Gamel comes less than two months after he agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract. The deal included a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1 million salary, which was not guaranteed.

The Astros will owe Gamel 45 days termination pay, which comes to $241,036, instead of his salary.

The 32-year-old Gamel hit .167 in 24 at-bats in spring training. He hit .259 with one homer in 20 games with the Astros last season.

The 31-year-old Beeks allowed one run in four innings this spring. He was a combined 7-4 with a 4.50 ERA for Colorado and Pittsburgh in 2024. He had 10 saves, including nine with the Rockies. He got a $100,000 signing bonus as part of his deal with the Astros.

Also, right-hander Miguel Castro and infielder Luis Guillorme were informed they would not make the Astros’ opening day roster. Each will remain with the team through spring training.