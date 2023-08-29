 Skip navigation
Blue Jays put 3B Chapman on 10-day IL with sprained right middle finger

  
Published August 28, 2023 09:26 PM
Blue Jays Matt Chapman injury

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 27: Matt Chapman #26 of Toronto Blue Jays runs on the field before playing the Cleveland Guardians in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 27, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

TORONTO — Third baseman Matt Chapman was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a sprained right middle finger.

Shortstop Bo Bichette was not in the lineup for Monday’s game against Washington. The two-time All-Star was scheduled for an MRI on the sore right quadriceps that forced him out of Sunday’s 10-7 loss to Cleveland after five innings.

Bichette leads the AL with 152 hits. He returned Aug. 19 after missing 16 games because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

Bichette was batting .314, second in the AL behind Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz. Bichette has 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games.

Chapman left in the sixth inning Sunday. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner missed three games this month because of the injury.

Chapman jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room.

Ernie Clement started at shortstop Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Rookie Davis Schneider started at third base, his third position in three games. Schneider started at second on Saturday and in left field Sunday.

Chapman is batting .248 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 125 games. He’s in the second season of a $25 million, two-year -contract and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Chapman was traded to Toronto in March 2022 following five seasons with Oakland.