Blue Jays SS Bichette leaves after 5 innings with sore right quadriceps

  
Published August 27, 2023 08:30 PM
Blue Jays Bo Bichette injury

Aug 22, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) runs back to first base after singling during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left Sunday’s game against Cleveland after five innings because of a sore right quadriceps.

Bichette returned Aug. 19 after missing 16 games because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

Bichette grounded out to second base in the fifth and did not run hard to first. Santiago Espinal took over at shortstop in the top of the sixth.

Bichette went 0 for 3 before departing. He came in leading the AL with 152 hits this season.

Third baseman Matt Chapman left in the sixth when Whit Merrifield hit for him. Chapman was removed because of an inflamed right middle finger. He missed three games this month with the same injury.

Cavan Biggio moved from second to third, Davis Schneider moved from left field to second base, and Merrifield went in to left.