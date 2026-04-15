Blue Jays vs. Brewers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

The Toronto Blue Jays (7-9) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (8-8) tonight in Game 2 of their three-game series in Wisconsin.

The Jays look to build momentum after a thrilling 9-7 extra-inning comeback win over the Brewers in Tuesday’s series opener. Toronto fell behind 3-0 early but rallied for a total of a run in the eighth, three in the ninth, and an additional three in the tenth inning to earn the win. Daulton Varsho and Andrés Giménez went yard for the Jays who also got a crucial 10th-inning RBI double from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. The win snapped a modest two-game losing streak for Toronto and kept them within two games of first place Tampa Bay in the American League East.

The Milwaukee Brewers are reeling, having dropped six consecutive games—their longest losing streak since 2023—following that disastrous ninth-inning implosion by their bullpen last night. Specifically, Trevor Megill was less than good, allowing three runs on three hits in the ninth to earn his first blown save of the season. Gary Sanchez and Jake Bauers each smacked his fifth home run of the season in the losing effort. Despite the six losses, the Brewers are just 1.5 games behind Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the National League Central Division.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Blue Jays’ right-hander Dylan Cease (0-0, 2.45 ERA) opposite Brewers’ right-hander Chad Patrick (1-0, 0.73 ERA).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Blue Jays at Brewers

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Brewers.TV, Sportsnet One

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Blue Jays vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (-131), Milwaukee Brewers (+109)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+129), Brewers +1.5 (-156)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Blue Jays at Brewers

Pitching matchup for April 15:

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease

Season Totals: 14.2 IP, 0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 26K, 9 BB

Dylan Cease Season Totals: 14.2 IP, 0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 26K, 9 BB Brewers: Chad Patrick

Season Totals: 12.1 IP, 1-0, 0.73 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 7K, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Blue Jays vs. Brewers

Ernie Clement has hit in 4 straight (7-18) and 7 of his last 8 games (11-33)

has hit in 4 straight (7-18) and 7 of his last 8 games (11-33) Vlad Guerrero Jr. is riding a 5-game hitting streak (10-20)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (10-20) William Contreras has hit safely in all 9 games he has played in April (12-36)

has hit safely in all 9 games he has played in April (12-36) Jake Bauers has homered in 3 of his last 4 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Blue Jays vs. Brewers

The Brewers are 9-7 on the Run Line this season

The Blue Jays are 5-11 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 10 times in the Brewers’ 16 games this season (10-6)

The OVER has cashed 9 times in Jays’ 16 games (9-7)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Blue Jays vs. Brewers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between Toronto and Milwaukee:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Brewers on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5.

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