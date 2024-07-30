Blue Jays vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

It’s Tuesday, July 30, and the Toronto Blue Jays (50-57) and Baltimore Orioles (63-44) continue their series at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD.

The teams split a doubleheader yesterday. The Orioles sit atop the American League East while the Jays reside in the cellar in the AL East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

● Time: 6:35PM EST

● Site: Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: Sportsnet, MASN

Game odds for Blue Jays vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Blue Jays +170, Orioles -210

● Spread : Blue Jays +1.5 (-115), Orioles -1.5 (-105)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Blue Jays vs. Orioles

● As noted, these teams split a doubleheader on Monday with the Orioles winning the opener and the Jays taking the nightcap. The Jays are 6-4 in their last 10. They are 24-29 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -75.

● The Orioles struggles continue. Baltimore is now 4-6 in their last 10. They are 32-25 at Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential is +83.

Probable starting pitchers for Toronto vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 30): Chris Bassitt vs. Corbin Burnes

○ Blue Jays: Bassitt (8-9, 3.78 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 121 hits while striking out 112 over 119.1 innings

○ Orioles: Burnes (10-4, 2.45 ERA) has allowed 36 earned runs and 107 hits while striking out 121 over 132.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays vs. Orioles on July 30, 2024

● Each of the last 3 matchups between the Blue Jays and the Orioles have gone OVER the Total

● The Blue Jays have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.24 units

● At Camden Yards this season the Orioles have gone 12-10 following a defeat

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Padres vs. Orioles game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Jays vs. Orioles game:



- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Orioles on the Moneyline (-210)

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends playing Baltimore on the Run Line (-105)

- Total runs : NBC Sports recommends taking the OVER 8.5 Total (-110)

