Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2

It’s Friday, August 2, and it’s a battle of worst vs. first as the Toronto Blue Jays (50-59) visit the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees (65-45) in a weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are now tied for first in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles thanks to a 5-game winning streak. Toronto has lost two in a row and is in last in the AL East, 14½ games behind the O’s and Yanks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays live today

● Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Yankees -165, Blue Jays +135

● Spread : Yankees -1.5 (+125), Blue Jays +1.5 (-155)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

● The Yankees have won 5 straight and are now 6-4 in their last 10. The Yankees are 27-23 at home this season. Their overall run differential is +118.

● The Blue Jays are 5-5 in the last 10. Toronto is 0-3 in their last three and 4-6 in their last 10 on the Run Line. They are now 24-31 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -85.

Probable starting pitchers for Toronto vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 2): Kevin Gausman vs. Marcus Stroman

○ Blue Jays: Gausman (9-8, 4.44 ERA) has allowed 59 earned runs and 118 hits while striking out 117 over 119.2 innings

○ Yankees: Stroman (7-5, 3.64 ERA) has allowed 46 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 83 over 113.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays vs. Yankees on August 2, 2024

● Aaron Judge is hitting .297 in his career against Kevin Gausman with 5 HRs and 10 RBIs in 37 ABs

● Juan Soto is 7-13 in his career against Gausman

● The Yankees’ are 5-0 on the Run Line during this 5-game winning streak

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



