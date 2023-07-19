 Skip navigation
Braves catcher d’Arnaud agrees to $8 million deal for 2024

  
Published July 18, 2023 10:20 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 04, 2023: Travis d’Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves bats during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 4, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Catcher Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves agreed Tuesday to an $8 million contract for next year, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with no buyout.

The 34-year-old d’Arnaud, who has been earning $8 million annually with the Braves since 2020, has joined Sean Murphy in a productive catcher tandem. D’Arnaud is hitting .265 in 38 games with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He set a career high with 18 homers while driving in 60 runs and hitting .268 last year, when he was a first-time All-Star.

D’Arnaud earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2020, his first year in Atlanta, when he hit .321 with nine homers.