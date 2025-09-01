Braves claim 29-year-old infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from Rays

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
Trevor Story gets strange home run at Fenway Park, as ball hits RF’s glove, ticks off Pesky Pole
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks
Chicago Cubs add two more veteran players in 1B Carlos Santana and RHP Aaron Civale
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
WNBA Preview: Playoff picture, five matchups to watch this week

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
Trevor Story gets strange home run at Fenway Park, as ball hits RF’s glove, ticks off Pesky Pole
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks
Chicago Cubs add two more veteran players in 1B Carlos Santana and RHP Aaron Civale
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
WNBA Preview: Playoff picture, five matchups to watch this week

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Braves claim 29-year-old infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from Rays

  
Published September 1, 2025 05:41 PM

CHICAGO — The Atlanta Braves claimed infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Atlanta also activated shortstop Luke Williams from the 10-day injured list before its series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Rolddy Muñoz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, and infielder Austin Riley was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Active major league rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players on Monday.

The 29-year-old Kim, who can play shortstop, second base and third, is expected to join the Braves on Tuesday. He has been on the IL with lower back inflammation since Aug. 21.

He signed a two-year, $29 million contract with Tampa Bay in February that includes a $16 million player option for next year.

Kim has been limited to 24 games this year. He is batting .214 with two homers and five RBIs.

Kim made his big league debut with San Diego in 2021. He hit .242 with 47 homers, 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 540 games over four seasons with the Padres.

Williams, 29, had been sidelined by a left oblique strain. Riley, 28, had season-ending core surgery last month.