Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals
Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is 'very real'
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
Bears' Williams sets lofty goals for year two
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals
Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Braves option right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero to Triple-A Gwinnett

  
Published July 23, 2025 03:27 PM

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves optioned right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero, who combined to give up nine runs in Tuesday night’s 9-0 loss to San Francisco, to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Daniel (0-1, 5.40) allowed five earned runs in five innings. Suero gave up four runs in two innings. The two combined to issue six walks, adding to their woes.

The Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd and right-hander Hunter Stratton before Wednesday’s game against the Giants. Dodd has a 3.75 ERA in 11 games, all in relief. The Braves acquired Stratton from Pittsburgh on July 1.