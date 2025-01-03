 Skip navigation
Top News

Brewers acquire RHP Grant Anderson from Rangers for minor league LHP Mason Molina

  
Published January 3, 2025 09:33 AM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

May 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Grant Anderson (65) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman/Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson from the Texas Rangers for minor league left-hander Mason Molina on Thursday.

The trade followed the Rangers’ decision to designate Anderson for assignment on Monday.

Anderson, 27, went 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and one save in 23 relief appearances for Texas last season. He struck out 29, walked 10 and allowed 11 homers in 26 2/3 innings.

While pitching for Triple-A Round Rock last season, Anderson was 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA and one save in 26 appearances.

That followed a 2023 season in which he was 2-1 with a 5.05 ERA in 26 relief outings for Texas.

Molina, 21, was a seventh-round pick out of Arkansas in the 2024 amateur draft. He made two starts for Class A Carolina last season and struck out six over five shutout innings. Molina also made two postseason appearances last year — one for Carolina and one for Class A Wisconsin.

To make room for Anderson on their 40-man roster, the Brewers designated left-handed pitcher Tyler Jay for assignment. Jay, 30, went 0-0 with a 4.70 ERA last season in five combined appearances with the Brewers and New York Mets.