Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brewers place Jesse Winker on injured list, recall Abraham Toro

  
Published May 31, 2023 07:02 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

May 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Jesse Winker (33) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO -- Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker was put on the 10-day injured list with a cervical strain.

The move was retroactive.

Winker, 29, is batting .204 with a .315 on-base percentage and .231 slugging percentage in 39 games this season.

Although Winker hit 24 home runs with Cincinnati as recently as 2021, when he made an All-Star Game appearance, he hasn’t homered at all this season. He has only three extra-base hits - all doubles - in 127 plate appearances.

Milwaukee acquired Winker and infielder Abraham Toro from the Seattle Mariners last December for second baseman Kolten Wong and $1.75 million. Winker underwent disk replacement surgery on his neck and meniscus repair in his left knee during the offseason.

The Brewers filled Winker’s spot on the roster by recalling Toro from Triple-A Nashville. Toro was hitting .258 with a .344 on-base percentage, one homer, 18 RBIs and four steals in 43 games with Nashville while playing third base and second base.