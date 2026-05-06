Carlos Rodón allows six runs in third and likely final rehab starts in Triple-A start

NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón allowed six runs, five of them earned, and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings during his third and likely final minor league rehabilitation start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rodón likely will make his major league season debut over the weekend in Milwaukee, manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees opened a three-game series with Texas.

Rodón allowed a two-run homer to Mickey Gasper on his changeup in the first inning and a solo homer to Kristian Campbell on a slider in the sixth in a 7-6 loss at Worcester. He threw 83 pitches, struck out four, walked two and has a 7.11 ERA in his three starts at Triple-A.

Rodón opened the season on the 15-day injured list as he recovered from surgery on Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He also had a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees’ complex in Florida.

The left-hander signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees in Dec. 2022. After struggling through injuries in 2023, Rodón has won 34 games in the last two seasons.

At the same time as Rodón’s start, Gerrit Cole made his fourth minor league start for High A Hudson Valley as he returns from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11.

Cole allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while throwing 69 pitches against Winston-Salem. Cole allowed solo homers to Caleb Bonemer and Kyle Lodise while also getting four strikeouts.

Cole is expected to need a few more minor league starts before making his season debut and first appearance since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers. The Yankees have targeted a return in late May or early June for the 2023 AL Cy Young winner.

In the same game as Rodón, Anthony Volpe went 2 for 4. The Yankees opted to send Volpe to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after his 20-day rehab window expired following Oct. 14 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Volpe hit .250 (11 for 44) with one homer and six RBIs in 13 minor league games. He ended his rehab assignment in a 1-for-11 slide.

New York’s starting shortstop since 2023, Volpe has struggled at the plate, hitting .222 with 52 homers, 192 RBIs and 70 stolen bases over three seasons. His .212 average last year was 144th among 145 qualifiers, his play hampered after he hurt his hurt his left shoulder on May 3.