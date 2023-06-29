 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Published June 29, 2023 04:51 PM
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 7, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk (30) hits an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.

An All-Star last year, Kirk is batting .253 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 59 games. He hadn’t played since June 18 because of a cut on his left hand.

A four-year veteran from Mexico, Kirk set career highs with a .285 average, 14 homers and 63 RBIs in 139 games last season, when he had 63 walks and 58 strikeouts in 470 at-bats.

Heineman was batting .313 with no home runs and no RBIs in nine games. He left Sunday’s game against Oakland because of soreness in his left side and had not played since.

