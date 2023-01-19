 Skip navigation
Catcher Tomás Nido, Mets agree to two-year, $3.7M contract

  
Published January 19, 2023 05:30 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 1: Tomas Nido #3 of the New York Mets hits a two-run scoring single during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on June 1, 2022 in New York City. The Mets won 5-0. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Catcher Tomas Nido and the New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $3.7 million contract.

Nido gets $1.6 million and $2.1 million in 2024, and he can earn additional performance bonuses. The agreement supersedes a one-year deal for $1,575,000 reached Friday before the scheduled exchange of proposed arbitration salaries,

The 28-year-old hit .239 with 15 doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs last season. He is expected to share time behind the plate behind Omar Narvaez, who agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract as a free agent.

Nido has a .220 average with 13 homers and 73 RBIs in six big league seasons. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.