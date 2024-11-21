Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win Cy Young Awards after both were pitching triple crown winners

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal each won their first Cy Young Award on Wednesday night after the left-handers shared the MLB lead with 18 wins while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA.

Sale was 18-3 and topped the National League with 225 strikeouts, while his 2.38 ERA in 29 starts was the best among all major league qualifiers in his first season with the Braves. The 35-year-old was an All-Star for the eighth time and won his first Gold Glove this year.

Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and a major league-best 228 strikeouts in 31 starts for the Tigers. He was a unanimous winner in voting for the AL prize by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America that was completed before the playoffs.