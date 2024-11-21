 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA
Eli Morgan
Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelmaui_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Maui Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner
nbc_cbb_hummeldepaul_241120.jpg
DePaul has ‘real momentum’ to open Big East play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA
Eli Morgan
Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelmaui_241120.jpg
Previewing the 2024 Maui Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner
nbc_cbb_hummeldepaul_241120.jpg
DePaul has ‘real momentum’ to open Big East play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win Cy Young Awards after both were pitching triple crown winners

  
Published November 20, 2024 07:17 PM

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal each won their first Cy Young Award on Wednesday night after the left-handers shared the MLB lead with 18 wins while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA.

Sale was 18-3 and topped the National League with 225 strikeouts, while his 2.38 ERA in 29 starts was the best among all major league qualifiers in his first season with the Braves. The 35-year-old was an All-Star for the eighth time and won his first Gold Glove this year.

Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and a major league-best 228 strikeouts in 31 starts for the Tigers. He was a unanimous winner in voting for the AL prize by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America that was completed before the playoffs.