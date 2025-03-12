Dillon Tate and Blue Jays agree to a 1-year contract paying $1.4 million while in major leagues

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Right-hander Dillon Tate and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract that pays $1.4 million while in the major leagues and $500,000 while in the minors.

He can earn performance bonuses of $50,000 each for 45 and 50 games as a pitcher in the big leagues.

Tate was claimed by Toronto off waivers from Baltimore on Sept. 1 and had a 5.40 ERA in four appearances. The 30-year-old became a free agent in November when the Blue Jays failed to offer a 2025 contract.

Selected fourth overall by Texas in the 2015 amateur draft, Tate made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2019 and is 7-14 with a 4.09 ERA in 190 big league starts. He missed the 2023 season with a right elbow flexor strain.

To open a roster spot, the Blue Jays placed right-hander Angel Bastardo on the 60-day injured list. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 1.