MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry announced as investor in Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers
New York Rangers reportedly re-sign goalie Jonathan Quick to another 1-year contract
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR makes update to Cup provisional rule

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_nwestern_martinelliintv_250312.jpg
Martinelli focused on competition, not awards
nbc_cbb_fordhamrhodeisland_250312.jpg
Highlights: Fordham ends Rhode Island’s season
nbc_roto_maxscherzer_250312.jpg
Scherzer ‘major value’ even with injury concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dillon Tate and Blue Jays agree to a 1-year contract paying $1.4 million while in major leagues

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:37 PM
Scherzer 'major value' even with injury concerns
March 12, 2025 03:55 PM
Eric Samulski isn't shying away from drafting Max Scherzer even as the future hall-of-famer nurses a thumb injury this spring.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Right-hander Dillon Tate and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract that pays $1.4 million while in the major leagues and $500,000 while in the minors.

He can earn performance bonuses of $50,000 each for 45 and 50 games as a pitcher in the big leagues.

Tate was claimed by Toronto off waivers from Baltimore on Sept. 1 and had a 5.40 ERA in four appearances. The 30-year-old became a free agent in November when the Blue Jays failed to offer a 2025 contract.

Selected fourth overall by Texas in the 2015 amateur draft, Tate made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2019 and is 7-14 with a 4.09 ERA in 190 big league starts. He missed the 2023 season with a right elbow flexor strain.

To open a roster spot, the Blue Jays placed right-hander Angel Bastardo on the 60-day injured list. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 1.