Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo, seeking second major win of the season, leads Nelly Korda and Co. by three at U.S. Women’s Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery in U.S. Women’s Open contention using Gabriela Ruffels’ clubs
nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

  
Published May 30, 2025 09:04 PM
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
May 30, 2025 03:14 PM
James Schiano breaks down outfielder Juan Soto's poor form with the New York Mets this season, questioning whether his performances are affected by the pressure of the mega contract he signed with the team.

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup against the New York Yankees with an injured left toe.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the shortstop was having X-rays and is day-to-day.

Roberts said Betts “stubbed his toe, not exactly sure how” after the Dodgers returned from their road trip. “It’s just kind of an accident.”

“I feel confident saying it’s day-to-day,” Roberts added, “but putting on a shoe today was difficult for him.”

The manager said Betts was available to pinch hit in the series opener against Aaron Judge and the Yankees in the rematch of last year’s World Series, won by the Dodgers.

Betts’ mishap was reminiscent of first baseman Freddie Freeman slipping in the shower at home in April. He aggravated his surgically repaired right ankle and missed nine games.

“It just keeps coming,” Roberts said, referring to the team’s string of injuries, especially to the pitching staff. “It’s Murphy’s law, but yeah, this is a weird one.”