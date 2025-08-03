Dodgers snap 18-inning scoreless drought to beat Rays 3-0 and win the series

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Speedway Classic-Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
White goes deep twice as the Braves beat the Reds in rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 06 VIR Bobby Fong leads Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong wins VIR Superbike Round 6, Race 1, Josh Herrin slips to third
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Speedway Classic-Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
White goes deep twice as the Braves beat the Reds in rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 06 VIR Bobby Fong leads Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong wins VIR Superbike Round 6, Race 1, Josh Herrin slips to third
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dodgers snap 18-inning scoreless drought to beat Rays 3-0 and win the series

  
Published August 3, 2025 04:10 PM
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott's injury
July 22, 2025 02:19 PM
With the Dodgers "all but a lock" to add a reliever before the trade deadline following Tanner Scott's injury, Eric Samulski assesses which arms could be in line for precious save opportunities.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Freddie Freeman scored one run and drove in another to snap Los Angeles’ 18-inning scoreless drought and lead the Dodgers over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Sunday.

Andy Pages singled off Mason Englert (0-1) in the sixth to drive in Freddie Freeman, who extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a first-inning single and added another RBI single in the seventh to make it 2-0. He had three hits on the day and seven RBIs in the series, which the Dodgers won two games to one.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored on Mookie Betts’ sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-7) held the Rays scoreless over 5 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out six. Ben Casparius earned his second big-league save, coming in with the bases loaded in the ninth to get Yandy Diaz out.

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman left the game in the fifth with a right ankle sprain.

Tampa Bay starter Joe Boyle held the Dodgers scoreless for five innings, working around three hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Ohtani beat out a chopper for a single in the seventh and then stole second and third to be in position to score on Freeman’s RBI single.

0-for-16. Mookie Betts went hitless in the series and is now hitless in four straight games. He was dropped out of the leadoff spot.

Monday night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers send Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.98 ERA) to the mound against the Cardinals. The Rays will debut Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10) against the Angels.