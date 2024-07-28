Dodgers vs. Astros Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

It’s Sunday, July 28, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (62-44) and Houston Astros (55-49) conclude a weekend series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. The Dodgers enter the game having lost two straight to the American League West leading Astros. However, LA’s lead in the National League West remains a healthy 5½ games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Astros live today

● Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

● Time: 2:10 PM EST

● Site: Minute Maid Park

● City: Houston, TX

● TV/Streaming: SNLA, SCHN

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Moneyline : Dodgers +105, Astros -125

● Spread : Dodgers +1.5 (-190), Astros -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Los Angeles vs. Houston

● The Dodgers have lost the first two in this series and are 6-4 in their last 10. They are 28-23 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +91. Shohei Ohtani continues to rake for the Dodgers with 4 hits in 6 ABs this series and 8 hits in his last 5 games.

● The Astros have won two straight but are just 5-5 in their last 10. They are 29-21 at Minute Maid Park this season. Their overall run differential is +54. Alex Bregman has 3 hits and 3 RBIs in the first two games of this series.

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers vs. Astros

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 28): River Ryan vs. Spencer Arrighetti

○ Dodgers: Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has allowed 0 earned runs and 4 hits while striking out 2 over 5.1 innings

○ Astros: Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA) has allowed 54 earned runs and 91 hits while striking out 96 over 86 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Astros on July 28, 2024

● The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games

● The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL West teams

● 5 of the Dodgers’ last 6 road games have stayed under the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Dodgers vs. Astros game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards Houston on the Moneyline (-125)

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending the Astros on the Run Line (+155)

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending the UNDER of 9 Total Runs (-110)

