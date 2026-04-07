Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7

Following a dominant 14-2 victory in the series opener, the Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to five games while the Blue Jays seek to snap their five-game losing streak when these two teams take the field tonight in Toronto in Game 2 of their three-game series.

The Dodgers smacked five home runs last night including a pair by Dalton Rushing and Justin Wrobleski allowed but a single run over five innings to secure his first win of the season. Max Scherzer lasted two innings for the Jays giving up a couple of hits and a pair of runs in taking the loss.

Runs may be at more of a premium tonight as the pitching matchup features Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers and Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays. Gausman has looked elite despite Toronto’s team struggles, striking out 21 batters over his first 12 innings this season. Yamamoto, the 2025 World Series MVP, takes the mound looking to earn his second win and lower his 3.00 ERA in the process.

The Dodgers’ offense has been historically good of late scoring 47 runs during this four-game winning streak. Shohei Ohtani has led the assault on opposing pitchers collecting a pair of hits in each of the past four games (8-21). The Blue Jays have yet to win in April primarily because they simply are not hitting. Toronto has scored 10 runs in their last five outings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and the opener of this three-game series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, TBS, Sportsnet, Sportsnet LA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-149), Blue Jays (+123)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+113) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 7:

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Season Totals: 12.0 IP, 1-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8K, 1 BB

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Season Totals: 12.0 IP, 1-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8K, 1 BB Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman

Season Totals: 12.0 IP, 0-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.25 WHIP, 21K, 0 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Freddie Freeman has hit safely in 6 straight games (8-26)

has hit safely in 6 straight games (8-26) Teoscar Hernandez has hit safely in 6 straight games (11-24)

has hit safely in 6 straight games (11-24) Andy Pages has hit safely in 7 straight games (16-28)

has hit safely in 7 straight games (16-28) George Springer is 2-18 in April

is 2-18 in April Andres Gimenez is 1-19 in April

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are 2-8 on the Run Line this season

The Dodgers are 6-4 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in the Dodgers’ 10 games this season (6-4)

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Jays’ first 10 games (5-5)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0.

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