NBCSports Header Logo

Donaldson to start rehab assignment, Stanton not far behind

  
Published May 24, 2023 03:18 PM
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

Apr 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) throws the ball to first base for an out during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK -- Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson, sidelined since April 5 by a strained right hamstring, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. His first rehab assignment was cut short after one game with Double-A Somerset on April 18.

Boone said Donaldson likely will play the field, then be a designated hitter, before being off Saturday and playing Sunday.

New York opens a three-game series in Seattle, then plays at the Los Angeles Dodgers starting June 2.

“Possibly in Seattle, probably more likely later in the week, just because he’s been down for so long,” Boone said of Donaldson’s return, speaking before the game against Baltimore. “We’ll kind of evaluate at the end, assuming we get there and everything is going well, whether we want to have him get another one or two (games) or not.”

Stanton has been sidelined since April 15 by a strained left hamstring.

“We’re going to get him imaged tomorrow.,” Boone said, adding it is possible he could head to the minors this weekend.