Giants vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

The San Francisco Giants (5-8) kick off a three-game weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles (6-6) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards tonight. The Giants take the field looking to build off the momentum of a series win over the Phillies earlier this week. San Francisco actually shut out the Phillies the last two games in the series. As a result, they sit fifth in the NL West. The Orioles, second in the AL East, welcome the Giants to town after having just swept three games from the White Sox.

On the mound, the Giants will send right-hander Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.22 ERA) to face the Orioles’ Shane Baz (0-0, 4.09 ERA). Roupp has been a bright spot recently, aiming to continue a strong pitching run for a San Francisco staff that has produced a 20-inning scoreless streak dating back to late in the first game of their series in Philly. The Orioles counter with Baz, who faces a San Francisco offense that has struggled, hitting only five home runs over their first 13 games.

Baltimore’s offense is currently paced by newcomer Taylor Ward, who enters the game hot following a four-hit performance on Wednesday, boasting a .383 batting average and an AL-leading nine doubles. For the Giants, the team is looking for more offense overall and specifically for some consistency from the top of their lineup.

Last season, the Giants won four of six games against the Orioles winning two of three both at home and at Camden Yards.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Giants vs. Orioles

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: Apple TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Giants vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Giants (+104), Orioles (-126)

Spread: Giants -1.5 (+154) / Orioles +1.5 (-187)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Giants vs. Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 10:

Giants: Landon Roupp

Season Totals: 10.2 IP, 1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 14K, 3 BB

Landon Roupp Season Totals: 10.2 IP, 1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 14K, 3 BB Orioles: Shane Baz

Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 0-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9K, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Giants vs. Orioles

Rafael Devers is 3 for his last 8

is 3 for his last 8 Luis Arraez has hit safely in 4 straight (6-14) and 8 of his last 9 games (13-35)

has hit safely in 4 straight (6-14) and 8 of his last 9 games (13-35) Willy Adames has two hits in each of his last three games (6-12)

has two hits in each of his last three games (6-12) Gunnar Henderson has hit safely in 3 straight (4-12) and 5 of his last 6 games (8-24)

has hit safely in 3 straight (4-12) and 5 of his last 6 games (8-24) Pete Alonso is 3-29 (.103) with 0 HRs in April

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!



Top Betting Trends & Insights: Giants vs. Orioles

The Giants are 4-9 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 4-8 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Giants’ 13 games this season (5-5-3)

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Baltimore’s 12 games (6-6)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Manfred: ABS reactions 'overwhelmingly positive' MLB commissioner Rob Manfred joins Dan Patrick to unpack early-season storylines, including reactions to ABS challenge system implementation, labor negotiations, the future of the World Baseball Classic, and more.

Expert picks & predictions: Giants vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Giants and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: