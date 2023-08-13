 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Newgarden Palou.jpg
Alex Palou’s future remains the focus while closing in on his second IndyCar championship
Rays Shane McClanahan out for season
Rays ace McClanahan out for season due to left arm injury
Angels Mike Trout moving toward return
Angels’ Trout hits off pitching machine, moving closer to return from injury

Top Clips

nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
nbc_golf_penske_230812_1920x1080_2254678083883.jpg
Moving Day: Moore makes St. Jude final pairing
nbc_golf_cdwround3_230812.jpg
Short game has Glover in St. Jude lead after Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Newgarden Palou.jpg
Alex Palou’s future remains the focus while closing in on his second IndyCar championship
Rays Shane McClanahan out for season
Rays ace McClanahan out for season due to left arm injury
Angels Mike Trout moving toward return
Angels’ Trout hits off pitching machine, moving closer to return from injury

Top Clips

nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
nbc_golf_penske_230812_1920x1080_2254678083883.jpg
Moving Day: Moore makes St. Jude final pairing
nbc_golf_cdwround3_230812.jpg
Short game has Glover in St. Jude lead after Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Guardians’ star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa

  
Published August 12, 2023 09:54 PM
Guardians' Jose Ramirez suspension decreased

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay.

“Not having him for 10 minutes isn’t fun, let alone two (games),” Guardians manager Terry Francona said before Saturday’s game with the Rays. “But I’m glad it’s two instead of three. We got the final verdict this morning.”

Without Ramírez in the lineup, the Guardians wasted a strong performance by rookie starter Gavin Williams, losing 6-5. Williams struck out 10 in five innings.

Ramírez will also sit for Sunday’s series finale.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Ramírez is hitting .156 (5 or 32) in 10 games this month.

“I told him, I said ‘Hey, take a breath’ because he really didn’t get an All-Star break,” Francona said. “He went to Seattle (for the All-Star Game). Hopefully this will be really good for him, and we’ll try to make do without him, which isn’t fun.”

Gabriel Arias started at third base on Saturday.

Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. Chicago manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He’ll likely be back in Cleveland’s lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3 1/2 games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb