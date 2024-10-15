Guardians vs. Yankees ALCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Juan Soto started the scoring in the ALCS with a monster home run in the third inning off of Cleveland starter Alex Cobb and the Yankees rolled to a 5-2 win in Game 1 of the ALCS against Cleveland. The home run was the start of a 3-run third inning for New York and it would be enough to carry them to victory against a Guardians’ team that all but gift-wrapped the win for their opponent serving up two home runs, throwing five wild pitches, and walking nine hitters.

The second home run was sent sailing by Giancarlo Stanton to seal it in the 7th but the bulk of the damage had already been done…by the Guardians…to themselves. Two of the five wild pitches thrown by Cleveland were run-producing for New York and six of the nine walks were within a nine-batter stretch of the game. Add in a playoff gem from Yankees’ starter Carlos Rodon – six inning of three-hit, one run ball with nine strikeouts – and you have the early momentum of the series belonging to New York as Game 2 approaches Tuesday evening.

Gerrit Cole will take the mound for New York while Tanner Bibee gets the call for Cleveland.

Lets dive a little deeper into Game 2 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians @ Yankees – Game 2

● Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

● Time: 7:38 PM ET

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV, MAX

ALCS Game 2 odds for Guardians @ Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (+145), New York Yankees (-175)

● Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-160), Yankees -1.5 (+135)

● Total: 7

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland @ New York

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 15): Tanner Bibee vs. Gerrit Cole

○ Guardians: Bibee – pitched two games in the division series – Cleveland won both - including Game 4 which evened the series at 2 games apiece. In that game, Bibee threw four innings of 4-hit, 2 run ball.

○ Yankees: Cole – won twice in the division series including the series clincher in Game 4 in Kansas City throwing 7 innings of 6-hit, 1 run ball.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of ALCS Game 2 Guardians @ Yankees

Teams winning Game 1 of a 7-game series with a 2-3-2 format have won 66 of the 99 series.

The Yankees have won 7 straight against the Guardians in games started by Gerrit Cole.

In his last 5 starts at Yankee Stadium, Gerrit Cole has a 3.75 ERA.

The Yankees hit 2 HRs in Game 1. No team hit more home runs than the Yankees this season.

Aaron Judge is now 2-15 (.133) with no extra base hits and 6 strikeouts this postseason.

Jose Ramirez is 3-20 (150) with 1 HR, 1 2B, and 3 strikeouts this postseason.

New York and Cleveland have met in the playoffs 6 times: 1997, 1998, 2007, 2017, 2020, and 2022. The Yankees have won 4 of the 6 series including the most recent series – the 2022 ALDS 3 games to 2. Overall, the Yankees are 16-12 against Cleveland in the playoffs.

Playoff Histories for Cleveland and New York

Guardians: Cleveland has an all-time record of 63-61. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times.

Cleveland has an all-time record of 63-61. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times. Yankees: The Yankees are looking to claim their 41st AL Pennant. New York has won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 of the ALCS between Cleveland and New York

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Guardians and the Yankees:



Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 7 Total Runs

