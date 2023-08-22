How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Two clubs trying to make late-season Wild Card pushes battle in the finale of a three-game set in Queens: Catch the Los Angeles Angels take on the New York Mets, this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup on NBC and Peacock.

The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Mark Gubicza and Todd Zeile.

RELATED: 2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule - How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets:

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 12:05 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM ET

Location: Citi Field in Queens, NY

Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets - 12:05 PM

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates - 1:35 PM

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies - 1:35 PM

Colorado Rockies vs Baltimore Orioles - 1:35 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox - 1:35 PM

Cleveland Guardians vs Toronto Blue Jays - 1:37 PM

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers - 1:40 PM

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins - 1:40 PM

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays - 1:40 PM

Texans Rangers vs Minnesota Twins - 2:10 PM

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox - 2:10 PM

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks - 4:10 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners - 4:10 PM

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants - 7:10 PM

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock: