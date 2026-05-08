How to watch the Tigers vs Royals: Live stream info, schedule, preview

The MLB action continues this Sunday on NBCSN and Peacock, starting at 12:00 PM ET, with a Sunday Leadoff showdown featuring the Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins. Then, at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals in this week’s Sunday Night Baseball thriller. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.

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Four-time Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer and former Detroit Tiger outfielder Andy Dirks will join play-by-play voice Jason Benetti on NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team this week.

Former relief pitcher Adam Ottavino will serve as an analyst on Sunday night and offer unique “Inside the Pitch” insights. Ahmed Fareed will host the Rangers vs Tigers pregame show alongside 2016 World Series Champion centerfielder Dexter Fowler.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals:

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO When: Sunday, May 10

Sunday, May 10 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins - 12:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Check out the latest MLB player news here!