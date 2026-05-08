How to watch the Nationals vs Marlins: Live stream info, schedule, preview

Don’t miss the MLB action this Sunday on NBCSN and Peacock. The excitement begins at 12:00 PM ET with a Sunday Leadoff showdown featuring the Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins. Then, at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers go head-to-head with the Kansas City Royals in this week’s Sunday Night Baseball thriller. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.



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The Washington Nationals have had six losing seasons since winning the World Series title in 2019. Now, the franchise is looking to the youth to help turn the page.

The Nationals have the second-youngest roster in the league, averaging 27 years, 198 days old.

At 33 years old, Blake Butera, who enters his second full month as the Nationals’ skipper, is the youngest MLB manager since the Twins hired Frank Quilici in 1972.

“I think we’re making progress,” Butera said. “I think the biggest thing we’re going to need to see is consistency still, and that goes into our preparation every day. We all know, this is a young team; there’s going to be mistakes. But are we learning from our mistakes? Are we continuing to get better and continuing to grow?”

In his first year at the helm, Marlins’ manager Clayton McCullough led the team to a 79-83 finish — a 17-win improvement from the 2024 season. The Marlins look to turn that progress into postseason contention.



How to watch Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins:

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida When: Sunday, May 10

Sunday, May 10 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals - 7:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

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