 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Cooper Webb crests jump.JPG
Cooper Webb shakes the rust off at Unadilla, sets sights on podiums in last two rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 U.S. Amateur
Meet the 39-year-old landman who just won U.S. Amateur medalist honors

Top Clips

nbc_roto_olysptmedalin_240813.jpg
Which Olympic event do you think could medal in?
nbc_roto_mccarthyinjury_240813.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury opens the door for Darnold
nbc_smx_title24_hunter_240813.jpg
Lawrence debuts new Honda bike at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Cooper Webb crests jump.JPG
Cooper Webb shakes the rust off at Unadilla, sets sights on podiums in last two rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 U.S. Amateur
Meet the 39-year-old landman who just won U.S. Amateur medalist honors

Top Clips

nbc_roto_olysptmedalin_240813.jpg
Which Olympic event do you think could medal in?
nbc_roto_mccarthyinjury_240813.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury opens the door for Darnold
nbc_smx_title24_hunter_240813.jpg
Lawrence debuts new Honda bike at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ‘likely’ headed to IL with elbow injury

  
Published August 14, 2024 12:00 AM
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm of the New York Yankees jogs off the field in a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

CHICAGO (AP) New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Chisholm has a probable ulnar collateral ligament injury and Boone said he will “likely” end up on the IL. He said more physicians are evaluating the elbow and that the club should have enough information to make a decision by Wednesday.

Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth. He left during the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox but downplayed the injury after the game.

“I’m not super concerned about it,” he said Monday night. “All the tests that we’ve done in here have been pretty positive.”

Chisholm bats left-handed but throws with his right.

The 2022 All-Star was acquired by the Yankees from Miami in late July and has contributed right away, hitting .316 with five homers, 13 runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games. He’s one of just five players in the majors this season with at least 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

“Obviously he’s been really impactful for us,” Boone said. “It’s tough to not have him in there.”

Oswaldo Cabrera started at third Tuesday against Chicago. Boone said DJ LeMahieu also could see time there if Chisholm’s injury requires an IL stint.