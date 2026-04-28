Kyle Tucker’s quiet night turns loud with a walk-off hit for the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Tucker got his first walk-off hit since signing a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right fielder’s game-ending single scored the tying and winning runs in a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins after he was hitless in his first four at-bats, including a strikeout. It was his first walk-off hit since May 15, 2023, with Houston.

“It was great. He needed it,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been grinding and trying to find some success and some good fortune. Big spot right there, walk-off at home, so that was great.”

Last week, Tucker was dropped to the cleanup spot from the No. 2 hole in an effort to get the slugger going.

“I’ve had some good contact with not a whole lot to show,” he said. “It’s tough sometimes just because you don’t see the results right away, but you’ve got to stick to it and just try to make as much quality contact as you can.”

The change in the order will be the plan going forward.

“Moving him down allowed the game to come to him a little bit slower and I think that has been a benefit,” Roberts said.

Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers in January. He had yet to break out at the plate despite batting behind leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani until swapping places with Freddie Freeman in the order.

Joining a star-laden clubhouse as a big-time free agent can unsettle some players.

“The transition certainly is unpredictable,” Roberts said. “He’s very consistent in how he approaches each day. He is traditionally a slow starter as I understand. He’s a pro and he wants to be out there and still plays good defense. I do think that a moment like this, even for a player that’s been around a long time, can kind of inspire more confidence in him.”

Tucker prefers to let his performance speak for itself. Playing alongside Ohtani, Freeman and Mookie Betts, he no longer has to carry a team or be its face the way he did with the Chicago Cubs.

Roberts said he’s given up trying to read Tucker’s poker face.

“That’s just who he is. It’s not personal to anybody,” the manager said. “Just doesn’t give anyone a whole lot.”

Instead of shaking Tucker’s hand after his game-winning hit, Roberts pushed him in the chest, which provoked a smile.

Tucker barely reacted as Ohtani and Dalton Rushing scored the tying and winning runs.

“I hit it and started going to first and it wasn’t quite loud yet until we actually ended up winning the game,” Tucker said, “so it was like, did I get the score wrong? But afterwards I saw everyone running out and it got loud, so I was like, ‘Sweet, this is sick.’”

That qualified as a big reaction from Tucker.

“Guys are working on him. I think he’ll loosen up,” Roberts said. “I think even Shohei when he first got here was a little bit more reserved compared to where he is now.”

Tucker said the players and coaching staff have made him feel at home.

“Anytime I can contribute to the win I’m happy,” he said. “It’s been nice being over here.”