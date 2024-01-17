 Skip navigation
Marcus Stroman and New York Yankees finalize two-year, $37 million contract

  
Published January 17, 2024 11:44 AM
NEW YORK — Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees finalized a two-year, $37 million contract.

The agreement includes a conditional player option for 2026.

The 32-year-old grew up on Long Island, not far from Yankee Stadium, and spent 2019 and 2021 across town with the New York Mets — he opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Stroman joins a Yankees rotation headed by AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole that likely will include Clarke Schmidt. Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes are coming off injury-shortened seasons.

Stroman opted out of the final year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, giving up a $21 million salary for 2024 to test the market. He went 16-16 with a 3.73 ERA while earning $50 million over his two seasons with Chicago.

Stroman missed six weeks last season because of inflammation in his right hip and then a rib cartilage fracture. He finished with a 3.95 ERA that was his highest since 2018, but he’s generally been reliable throughout his career. Last season marked his second All-Star selection.

Stroman is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA since making his big league debut with Toronto in 2014. He sat out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his 2021 campaign was one of his best, as he posted a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts for the Mets. The Cubs then signed him to what could have been a three-year deal, but he declined his player option for 2024.

New York designated Oscar Gonzalez for assignment to open a roster spot.