Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
Blue Jays are first AL team to clinch playoff spot; best record in league, East title still in play
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Indianapolis results, points: No. 31 Cadillac wins from pole for first victory of season
cantlay_1920_rydercup21_schauffele_cigar.jpg
Ryder Cup: Which players have partnered most with others?

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_ramseagles_250921.jpg
Eagles flash ‘aggressive’ offense in win over Rams
nbc_snf_kcthorntontd_250921.jpg
Mahomes threads needle to Thornton for a TD
nbc_snf_nygskattebotd_250921.jpg
Skattebo propels into the end zone for a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hits MLB-leading 58th home run against Astros

  
Published September 21, 2025 10:33 PM

HOUSTON — Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hit his MLB-leading 58th home run on Sunday night, a two-run shot in the second inning against the Houston Astros.

The Mariners were up 5-0 after a grand slam by J.P. Crawford in the second when Raleigh, who was batting left-handed, connected off Jason Alexander for his home run to right field to extend the lead.

The shot comes a night after he passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the franchise’s single-season home run record with his 57th homer. Griffey hit 56 in both 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh has also surpassed Mickey Mantle’s MLB record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter that had stood since 1961. He has also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 hit by Salvador Perez in 2021.

Raleigh is five home runs ahead of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who are tied for second place with 53 each.