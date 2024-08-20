Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20

It’s Tuesday, August 20, and the LA Dodgers (74-52) and the Seattle Mariners (64-62) meet for Game 2 of their series tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Gavin Stone struck out 10 over seven innings as the Dodgers rolled to a 3-0 win in the series opener against the Mariners. Gavin Lux continues to swing a hot bat. He hit his 9th HR last night to help pace the LA attack.

The Dodgers’ lead in the National League West remains 3 games over the San Diego Padres as a result. The Mariners have lost 3 of 4 to fall 5 games behind the Astros in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ROOTNW, SNLA, MLBN

Game odds for Mariners vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Dodgers -155, Mariners +130

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+140), Mariners +1.5 (-165)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Mariners vs. Dodgers

● The Dodgers have wom 2 straight and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are now 39-22 at home. LA has an overall run differential for the season of +104.

● The Mariners are just 4-6 in their last 10. They are 27-36 away from home. Their overall run differential for the season is +21.

● Who’s Hot? Gavin Lux is .328 (19-58) in the month of August.

● Who’s Not! Mookie Betts is just 2 for his last 10 over the past 3 games and 4 for his last 16 over the past 5 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Seattle vs. Los Angeles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 20): Bryce Miller vs. Walker Buehler

○ Los Angeles: Buehler (1-4, 6.02 ERA) has allowed 27 earned runs and 50 hits while striking out 34 over 40.1 innings

○ Seattle: Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 128 over 139.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners vs. Dodgers on August 20, 2024

● Jason Heyward is 2-2 in his career against Bryce Miller

● Mitch Haniger is 2-6 (.334) in his career against Walker Buehler. Both hits were HRs

● Los Angeles covered the Run Line last night for the 1st time in theirlast 6 games

● The Mariners are 1-6 on the Run Line over the course of their last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mariners vs. Dodgers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mariners vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 9 runs

