Marlins, Jean Segura finalize 2-year, $17 million deal

  
Published January 5, 2023 12:57 PM
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) forces out Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and throws to first to complete the double play during the second inning in game six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins and infielder Jean Segura finalized a two-year, $17 million contract.

The deal includes a club option for a third year.

Segura, a two-time All Star, batted .277 with a .336 on-base percentage in 98 games last season with the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .214 for Philadelphia in the postseason.

Segura, 32, adds infield depth to a Marlins team that hasn’t been competitive recently in the tough NL East.

Miami went 69-93 last year for its second straight losing season and 12th in the last 13 years. It went 31-29 and made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Segura spent the past four seasons with Philadelphia. He also has played for the Angels (2012), Brewers (2012-15), Diamondbacks (2016) and Mariners (2017-18). He has played shortstop, second and third base in his career with a .974 fielding percentage.

To make room on the roster for Segura, the Marlins designated for assignment infielder Charles Leblanc, who hit .263 with a .320 on-base percentage last season.