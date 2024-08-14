Marlins vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14

It’s Wednesday, August 14, and the Philadelphia Phillies (69-50) welcome the Miami Marlins (45-75) to Citizens Bank Park for the 2nd game in their midweek series.

Miami’s Jake Burger homered for the 4th straight game and the Fish blanked the Phils 5-0 last night.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: BSFL, NBCSP

Game odds for Marlins vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Phillies -185, Marlins +150

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+110), Marlins +1.5 (-135)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Marlins vs. Phillies

● The Phillies have lost four straight and are 4-6 in their last 10. The Phillies are 38-22 at Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +85.

● The Marlins have won their last 2. They are 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 21-36 on the road. Miami has an overall run differential of -156.

Probable starting pitchers for Miami vs. Philadelphia

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 14): Edward Cabrera vs. Tyler Phillips

○ Phillies: Phillips (4-1, 4.83 ERA) has allowed 17 earned runs and 28 hits while striking out 23 over 31.2 innings

○ Marlins: Cabrera (2-3, 5.20 ERA) has allowed 32 earned runs and 48 hits while striking out 68 over 55.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins vs. Phillies on August 14, 2024

● Miami’s last 5 road games have gone UNDER the Total

● Tyler Phillips in his young career has yet to face the Marlins

● Bryce Harper is 2-5 with 1 HR in his career against Cabrera

● Philadelphia is 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Marlins vs. Phillies game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

