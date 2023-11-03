 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
Players going low on Tiger’s course early at WWT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Michigan at Michigan State
How to watch Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 10 matchup
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 - Qualifying
Friendship fuels William Byron’s career-best Cup season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_btbcfandmsprprev_231102.jpg
Betting Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_horse_btbcjuvenilprev_231102.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: FanDuel Juvenile
nbc_horse_btbcdrtmil_231102.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Big Fans Dirt Mile

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
Players going low on Tiger’s course early at WWT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Michigan at Michigan State
How to watch Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 10 matchup
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 - Qualifying
Friendship fuels William Byron’s career-best Cup season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_btbcfandmsprprev_231102.jpg
Betting Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_horse_btbcjuvenilprev_231102.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: FanDuel Juvenile
nbc_horse_btbcdrtmil_231102.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Big Fans Dirt Mile

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Muncy and LA Dodgers agree to $24 million, 2-year contract

  
Published November 2, 2023 09:57 PM
MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Oct 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) reacts after hitting a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning for game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Third baseman Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Thursday to a $24 million, two-year contract that prevented him from becoming a free agent.

Muncy gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million next year and $12 million in 2025. The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2026 with no buyout.

The 33-year-old had a $13 million one-year deal this season and hit ,212 with a career-high 105 RBIs to go with 36 home runs, tying his career high.

Muncy joined Mookie Betts (107), J.D. Martinez (103) and Freddie Freeman (102) as the first quartet in Dodgers history with 100-plus RBIs in a season. Muncy, a two-time All-Star, has spent six seasons in Los Angeles.

He had a career year in 2021 with 36 homers and 124 hits, as well as 144 games played, 26 doubles, 64 extra-base hits and 262 total bases. He struggled after sustaining a major elbow injury near the end of that season.