Mets’ Nick Madrigal dislocates non-throwing shoulder in spring game against Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals.

Madrigal is fighting for a roster spot with the Mets, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss after the injury to his left shoulder. The 27-year-old was playing shortstop and charged a grounder up the middle, firing to first base before falling to the grass.

He’ll undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to a report.

Madrigal was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and has played five seasons in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. He signed a one-year deal with the Mets in January after being non-tendered by the Cubs.