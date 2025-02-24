 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jordon Smith.JPG
Jordon Smith suffered broken ribs, punctured lung in Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Shaun White
Shaun White’s new snowboard league to head to Aspen and mountain in China where he ended his career

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbatalkv3_240224.jpg
NBA contenders still looking ‘for identity’
nbc_cbb_msuizzorecord_250224.jpg
Inside Izzo’s winning history at Michigan State
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets’ Nick Madrigal dislocates non-throwing shoulder in spring game against Nationals

  
Published February 24, 2025 11:47 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals.

Madrigal is fighting for a roster spot with the Mets, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss after the injury to his left shoulder. The 27-year-old was playing shortstop and charged a grounder up the middle, firing to first base before falling to the grass.

He’ll undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to a report.

Madrigal was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and has played five seasons in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. He signed a one-year deal with the Mets in January after being non-tendered by the Cubs.