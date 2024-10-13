Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Despite owning two of the Top 3 payrolls in baseball, neither the Mets nor the Dodgers arrive at Chavez Ravine for the Natinal League Championship series without having overcome major adversity. May 29th the Mets were swept by the Dodgers at Citi Field to fall to 22-33 overall. That was the 5th worst record in baseball. They seemed to be in disarray and staring at a long four remaining months of the season when all of a sudden Grimace showed up, Francisco Lindor was moved to the top of the lineup, and OMG the Mets began to roll. They finished the season 67-40 which was the best mark in all of baseball and qualified for the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. Pete Alonso led the Mets to a pair of Wild Card wins against the Milwaukee Brewers and Francisco Lindor powered the squad to a divisional series win over Philadelphia.

The Dodgers entered the playoffs as the National League’s top seed and they earned it having to win with the following pitchers sidelined for large chunks of the season: Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, and Gavin Stone. Yamamoto missed July and August but did return in September and was brilliant in Game 5 of LA’s series against the Padres throwing 5 innings of 2-hit, shutout ball. Mookie Betts also missed a couple months but LA’s lineup was stacked most of the season and in the end, the Dodgers found enough arms to combine with those bats to continue dominating the regular season in the National League as they have for the past handful of years.

New York and Los Angeles meet for the National League Pennant beginning Sunday.

So many angles to look at for bettors. Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 1

● Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

● Time: 8:15 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 1

The latest odds as of Saturday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (+135), Los Angeles Dodgers (-160)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-160), Dodgers -1.5 (+135)

● Total: 8

Probable starting pitchers for Mets @ Dodgers – NLCS Game 1

● Sunday’s pitching matchup (October 13): Kodai Senga vs. Jack Flaherty

○ Mets: Senga – Gave up 1 run in 2 innings against the Phillies in his only start to date this postseason. Pitched in and started just one other game this season. July 26th against Atlanta Senga threw 5.1 innings giving up 2 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out 9 Braves’ hitters.

○ Dodgers: Flaherty – Started and lost his lone start in the division series against the Padres giving up 5 hits and 4 earned runs over 5.1 innings. Acquired by the Dodgers from Detroit at the deadline this season, Flaherty was 6-2 during the regular season for LA with a 3.58 ERA over 55.1 innings.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets @ Dodgers - NLCS Game 1

The Dodgers’ bullpen has thrown 24 consecutive scoreless innings and owns a 2.49 ERA in 21.1 postseason innings.

LA won the season series 4 games to 2 but they have not met since the end of May.

This is the 4 th postseason meeting between the Dodgers and the Mets. LA won the NLCS in 1988 while the Mets won division series in 2006 and 2018.

postseason meeting between the Dodgers and the Mets. LA won the NLCS in 1988 while the Mets won division series in 2006 and 2018. Francisco Lindor was 5-15 (.333) in the final three games of the NLDS against Philadelphia.

Mark Vientos is hitting .429 this postseason.

Shohei Ohtani is 4-20 (.200) with 10 strikeouts in the playoffs.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

Mets: New York now owns an overall record of 57-42 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals).

New York now owns an overall record of 57-42 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals). Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,552-10,211. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 1 of the NLCS between New York and Los Angeles

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 1 between the Mets and Dodgers:

Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 8 Runs

