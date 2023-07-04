 Skip navigation
Mike Trout placed on 10-day injured list by Angels with broken left wrist

  
Published July 4, 2023 04:33 PM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Jul 3, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is checked by a trainer after an injury sustained during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

The Angels announced that Trout has a broken hamate suffered Monday night. The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.”

Trout added that the wrist “doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it. ... “I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

