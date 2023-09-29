MLB Playoffs 2023: Postseason schedule, format, tiebreakers, rules

The 2023 MLB postseason is just around the corner. The regular season is scheduled to come to a close on Sunday, October 1 (pending a potential Marlins-Mets matchup on Monday, October 2) before the Wild Card round gets underway on Tuesday, October 3. Seven teams have already punched their tickets to the postseason, with other races to be determined over the final week.

12 teams in total will make the MLB playoffs, six from each league. Two teams from each league (division winners with the best records) will receive first-round byes, while the remaining four teams from each league will compete in the Wild Card round. The Wild Card round will be conducted in a best-of-three format, with the winners advancing to the Division Series.

Below is everything you need to know about the MLB postseason schedule and format:

When do the MLB playoffs start?

The 2023 MLB Playoffs will begin on October 3, with four games in the Wild Card Series.

When is the World Series?

The World Series will begin on October 27, and would go through November 4th if the series goes seven games.

Which teams have clinched MLB playoff spots?

National League

Atlanta Braves (won National League East)

Los Angeles Dodgers (won National League West)

Milwaukee Brewers (won National League Central - will play in Wild Card round)

Philadelphia Phillies (2nd place in NL East - will play in Wild Card round)

American League

Baltimore Orioles (won American League East)

Minnesota Twins (won American League Central)

Tampa Bay Rays (2nd place in AL East - will play in Wild Card round)

RELATED: Listen to Circling the Bases for the latest on the MLB postseason

Who Holds the MLB Postseason Tiebreakers in 2023?

The Orioles have clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League and thus have secured home-field advantage.

The Braves have clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League and thus have secured home-field advantage.

There are no more Game 163s to determine playoff spots. Tiebreakers are determined mathematically, starting with head-to-head record, then intradivisional record (if needed), and finally interdivisional record (if needed).

Who Has Home-Field Advantage For the World Series?

Home-Field advantage goes to the team with the best record. If the teams have the same record, home-field advantage will be determined by tiebreakers.

What is the 2023 MLB Postseason Schedule?

Wild Card Series: October 3-5

What is the format for the Wild Card Series?

The Wild Card Series is a best-of-three format. The lowest-seeded division winner (with the worst record of the three division winners) will face off against the lowest-seeded Wild Card team. The other Wild Card Series will consist of the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. All games will take place at the site of the highest-seeded team.

(Airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary



10/3/2023

AL Wild Card A, Game 1

AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3

AL Wild Card B, Game 1

AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1

NL Wild Card A, Game 1

NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3

NL Wild Card B, Game 1

NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1

10/4/2023

AL Wild Card A, Game 2

AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3

AL Wild Card B, Game 2

AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1

NL Wild Card A, Game 2

NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3

NL Wild Card B, Game 2

NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1

10/5/2023

AL Wild Card A, Game 3 *

AL Wild Card #3 at AL Division Winner #3

AL Wild Card B, Game 3 *

AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1

NL Wild Card A, Game 3 *

NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3

NL Wild Card B, Game 3 *

NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1



Division Series: October 7-14

Is the Division Series still a best-of-five?

Yes. The Division Series is played in a 2-2-1 format, with the highest-seeded team having home-field advantage (games 1-2 and 5 if necessary)

(ALDS airing on FS1, FOX; NLDS airing on TBS: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary



10/7/2023 ALDS A, Game 1 AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 1 AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2 NLDS A, Game 1 NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 1 NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/8/2023 ALDS A, Game 2 AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 2 AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2 10/9/2023 NLDS A, Game 2 NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 2 NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/10/2023 ALDS A, Game 3 AL Division Winner #1 at AL Lower WC Winner ALDS B, Game 3 AL Division Winner #2 at AL Higher WC Winner 10/11/2023 ALDS A, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #1 at AL Lower WC Winner ALDS B, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #2 at AL Higher WC Winner 10/12/2023 NLDS A, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #1 at NL Lower WC Winner NLDS B, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #2 at NL Higher WC Winner 10/13/2023 ALDS A, Game 5 * AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 5 * AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2 10/14/2023 NLDS A, Game 5 * NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 5 * NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2

Championship Series: October 15-24

(ALCS airing on FS1, FOX; NLCS airing on TBS: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary



10/15/2023

ALCS, Game 1

AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed

10/16/2023

ALCS, Game 2

AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed

NLCS, Game 1

NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed

10/17/2023

NLCS, Game 2

NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed

10/18/2023

ALCS, Game 3

AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed

10/19/2023

ALCS, Game 4

AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed

NLCS, Game 3

NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed

10/20/2023

ALCS, Game 5 *

AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed

NLCS, Game 4

NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed

10/21/2023

NLCS, Game 5 *

NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed

10/22/2023

ALCS, Game 6 *

AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed

10/23/2023

ALCS, Game 7 *

AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed

NLCS, Game 6 *

NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed



2023 World Series: October 27-November 4

(World Series airing on FOX: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

10/27/2023

World Series, Game 1

League Champ #2 at League Champ #1

10/28/2023

World Series, Game 2

League Champ #2 at League Champ #1

10/30/2023

World Series, Game 3

League Champ #1 at League Champ #2

10/31/2023

World Series, Game 4

League Champ #1 at League Champ #2

11/1/2023

World Series, Game 5 *

League Champ #1 at League Champ #2

11/3/2023

World Series, Game 6 *

League Champ #2 at League Champ #1

11/4/2023

World Series, Game 7 *

League Champ #2 at League Champ #1



2023 MLB Playoff Rules

Does the Pitch Clock Apply in the MLB Playoffs?

Yes. For the first time, the pitch clock will be utilized during the MLB Postseason. For a quick refresher, pitchers have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with no runners on base and 20 seconds to throw a pitch when there’s at least one runner on base. A violation by a pitcher results in an automatic ball. If a hitter is not in the batter’s box with eight seconds left on the pitch clock, they will be penalized an automatic strike.

Is There a Man on Second Base in Extra Innings in the 2023 MLB Playoffs?

While the new rules apply in most cases (disengagement rule, shift restrictions, bigger bases), that will not be the case with the “ghost runner” in extra innings. Simply put, the bases will be empty to begin extra innings and the game will be played under those circumstances until completion.

